Nicholls State vs. LSU November 10 Tickets & Start Time
The LSU Tigers (1-0) meet the Nicholls State Colonels (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This clash is available on SEC Network+.
Nicholls State vs. LSU Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: LSU (-20.5)
- Total: 146.5
- TV: SEC Network+
Nicholls State Top Players (2022-23)
- Caleb Huffman: 16.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Latrell Jones: 15 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Marek Nelson: 8.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Emanuel Littles: 7.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Pierce Spencer: 7.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
LSU Top Players (2022-23)
- K.J. Williams: 17.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Adam Miller: 11.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Derek Fountain: 8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Trae Hannibal: 6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cam Hayes: 8.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Nicholls State vs. LSU Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|LSU Rank
|LSU AVG
|Nicholls State AVG
|Nicholls State Rank
|283rd
|67.6
|Points Scored
|75.6
|82nd
|199th
|70.7
|Points Allowed
|72.7
|259th
|192nd
|31.5
|Rebounds
|30.8
|241st
|72nd
|9.8
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|96th
|200th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|7.7
|134th
|237th
|12.3
|Assists
|13.9
|109th
|175th
|11.8
|Turnovers
|13.1
|294th
