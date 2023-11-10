The LSU Tigers (1-0) and the Nicholls State Colonels (0-1) take the floor in a matchup with no set line at Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Nicholls State vs. LSU Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colonels Betting Records & Stats

A total of nine of Nicholls State's games last season went over the point total.

The Colonels were 8-17-0 against the spread last season.

LSU (10-20-0 ATS) covered the spread 33.3% of the time, 1.3% more often than Nicholls State (8-17-0) last season.

Nicholls State vs. LSU Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total LSU 67.6 143.2 70.7 143.4 139.2 Nicholls State 75.6 143.2 72.7 143.4 149.3

Additional Nicholls State Insights & Trends

The Colonels' 75.6 points per game last year were just 4.9 more points than the 70.7 the Tigers allowed.

When it scored more than 70.7 points last season, Nicholls State went 7-8 against the spread and 13-7 overall.

Nicholls State vs. LSU Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) LSU 10-20-0 14-16-0 Nicholls State 8-17-0 9-16-0

Nicholls State vs. LSU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

LSU Nicholls State 10-8 Home Record 11-2 0-9 Away Record 4-11 4-11-0 Home ATS Record 3-5-0 2-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-10-0 69.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.3 62.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.7 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-7-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.