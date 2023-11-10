Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Red River Parish This Week
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Red River Parish, Louisiana, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Red River Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Red River High School at Pine High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Franklinton, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
