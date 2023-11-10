Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Tammany Parish This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Saint Tammany Parish, Louisiana this week.
Saint Tammany Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
West Ouachita High School at Salmen High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Slidell, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
DeRidder High School at Lakeshore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Mandeville, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northshore High School at West Monroe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: West Monroe, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mandeville High School at Sam Houston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Lake Charles, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
