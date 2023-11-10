Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in West Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

West Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

Port Allen High School at St. Helena College and Career Academy