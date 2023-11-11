Akshay Bhatia will hit the course at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda to compete in the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship from November 9-11. It's a par-71 that spans 6,828 yards, with a purse of $6,500,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to place a bet on Bhatia at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +1800 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards Bhatia Odds to Win: +1800 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Akshay Bhatia Insights

Bhatia has finished better than par 12 times and carded 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds.

He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 18 rounds.

Bhatia has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Bhatia has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five appearances.

In his past five events, Bhatia has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Bhatia has qualified for the weekend four times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 31 -8 277 1 16 3 5 $2.1M

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

Bhatia finished 17th when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,009 yards in the past year, while Port Royal Golf Course is set for a shorter 6,828 yards.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Port Royal Golf Course, the scoring average is lower at -7 per tournament.

Courses that Bhatia has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,328 yards, 500 yards longer than the 6,828-yard Port Royal Golf Course this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -7.

Bhatia's Last Time Out

Bhatia was in the 45th percentile on par 3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.93-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship ranked in the 54th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.9).

Bhatia shot better than 97% of the field at the World Wide Technology Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.13 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.49.

Bhatia recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, better than the field average of 2.9.

On the 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Bhatia had one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.4).

Bhatia's nine birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the World Wide Technology Championship were more than the tournament average (7.1).

At that last tournament, Bhatia's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, four).

Bhatia finished the World Wide Technology Championship carding a birdie or better on 14 par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 6.7 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Bhatia recorded one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.8.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.