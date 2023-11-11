Jason Robertson Game Preview: Stars vs. Jets - November 11
The Dallas Stars, Jason Robertson included, will face the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Robertson are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.
Jason Robertson vs. Jets Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)
Robertson Season Stats Insights
- Robertson has averaged 18:40 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).
- Robertson has a goal in three of 12 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.
- Robertson has registered a point in a game eight times this year over 12 games played, with multiple points in two games.
- In six of 12 games this year, Robertson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.
- The implied probability that Robertson goes over his points prop total is 66.7%, based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Robertson has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet.
Robertson Stats vs. the Jets
- The Jets are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 43 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +4.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Winnipeg
|12
|Games
|3
|10
|Points
|5
|3
|Goals
|3
|7
|Assists
|2
