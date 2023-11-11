How to Watch Louisiana vs. Toledo on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Toledo Rockets (1-0) face the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Louisiana vs. Toledo Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
- South Alabama vs Buffalo (2:00 PM ET | November 11)
- Old Dominion vs Ball State (2:00 PM ET | November 11)
- Appalachian State vs Northern Illinois (4:00 PM ET | November 11)
Louisiana Stats Insights
- The Ragin' Cajuns shot 48.2% from the field, 2.1% higher than the 46.1% the Rockets' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Louisiana had an 18-0 record in games the team collectively shot above 46.1% from the field.
- The Ragin' Cajuns were the 65th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Rockets finished 211th.
- The Ragin' Cajuns' 77.4 points per game last year were just 0.5 more points than the 76.9 the Rockets gave up.
- When it scored more than 76.9 points last season, Louisiana went 16-0.
Louisiana Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Louisiana put up 85.6 points per game last season, 12.8 more than it averaged on the road (72.8).
- The Ragin' Cajuns allowed fewer points at home (67.4 per game) than on the road (74.9) last season.
- Louisiana sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.9 per game) than away (6.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.9%) than on the road (33.8%).
Louisiana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Youngstown State
|W 72-62
|Cajundome
|11/11/2023
|@ Toledo
|-
|Savage Arena
|11/15/2023
|Louisiana College
|-
|Cajundome
|11/20/2023
|Wright State
|-
|Hertz Arena
