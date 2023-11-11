Louisiana vs. Toledo November 11 Tickets & Start Time
The Toledo Rockets (1-0) will meet the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Louisiana vs. Toledo Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Louisiana Top Players (2022-23)
- Jordan Brown: 19.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Terence Lewis II: 10.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Greg Williams Jr.: 12.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Themus Fulks: 9.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Joe Charles: 5.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Toledo Top Players (2022-23)
- Rayj Dennis: 19.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Setric Millner Jr.: 16.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- JT Shumate: 16 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Dante Maddox Jr.: 11.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ra'Heim Moss: 8.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Louisiana vs. Toledo Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Toledo Rank
|Toledo AVG
|Louisiana AVG
|Louisiana Rank
|2nd
|85.4
|Points Scored
|77.4
|47th
|339th
|76.9
|Points Allowed
|69.5
|156th
|248th
|30.7
|Rebounds
|33.7
|65th
|211th
|8.2
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|83rd
|53rd
|8.6
|3pt Made
|7
|219th
|52nd
|14.9
|Assists
|14.4
|81st
|11th
|9.4
|Turnovers
|11.9
|189th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.