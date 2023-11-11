The Florida Gators (5-4) are two-touchdown underdogs in a road SEC matchup with the No. 18 LSU Tigers (6-3) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Tiger Stadium. The over/under is 64.5 in this matchup.

LSU ranks 89th in scoring defense this season (28.2 points allowed per game), but has been shining on the offensive side of the ball, ranking third-best in the FBS with 45.2 points per game. Florida ranks 59th in the FBS with 28.9 points per game on offense, and it ranks 62nd with 24.7 points allowed per game on defense.

LSU vs. Florida Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Tiger Stadium

Tiger Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network

LSU vs Florida Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline LSU -14 -115 -105 64.5 -110 -110 -600 +425

LSU Recent Performance

The Tigers have been a bottom-25 offensive unit over their last three contests, registering 537.0 total yards per game over that stretch (seventh-worst). They've been more successful on the other side of the ball, allowing 331.0 total yards per contest (50th).

On the offensive side of the ball, the Tigers have been getting it done over the last three contests, putting up 46.0 points per game (sixth-best). They rank 69th over the last three games on the defensive side of the ball (20.0 points per game surrendered).

In addition to a top-25 pass offense over the last three contests (12th-best with 322.0 passing yards per game), LSU also sports a top-25 pass defense (18th-best with 138.3 passing yards allowed per game) over that timeframe.

Despite sporting the 31st-ranked run offense over the last three games (215.0 rushing yards per game), the Tigers rank -73-worst in run defense over that stretch (192.7 rushing yards surrendered per game).

The Tigers have covered the spread twice and are 2-1 overall in their past three contests.

LSU has hit the over in each of its past three games.

LSU Betting Records & Stats

LSU has a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Tigers have covered the spread once when favored by 14 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

All of LSU's eight games with a set total have hit the over.

LSU has compiled a 5-2 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 71.4% of those games).

LSU has played as a moneyline favorite of -600 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.

The Tigers have an implied moneyline win probability of 85.7% in this game.

LSU Stats Leaders

Jayden Daniels has thrown for 2,793 yards, completing 72.1% of his passes and recording 27 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 684 yards (76.0 ypg) on 102 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Logan Diggs has been handed the ball 113 times this year and racked up 635 yards (70.6 per game) with six touchdowns.

Malik Nabers' team-high 1,152 yards as a receiver have come on 66 catches (out of 97 targets) with 10 touchdowns.

Brian Thomas Jr. has put together a 768-yard season so far with 11 touchdowns, reeling in 45 passes on 58 targets.

Kyren Lacy has been the target of 29 passes and racked up 18 grabs for 348 yards, an average of 38.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

Harold Perkins has collected 4.0 sacks to pace the team, while also recording 8.0 TFL, 44 tackles, and one interception.

LSU's top-tackler, Greg Penn III, has 52 tackles, 3.0 TFL, two sacks, and one interception this year.

Andre Sam leads the team with three interceptions, while also collecting 47 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and three passes defended.

