Should you wager on Miro Heiskanen to find the back of the net when the Dallas Stars and the Winnipeg Jets face off on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Miro Heiskanen score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Heiskanen stats and insights

Heiskanen has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Jets.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Heiskanen averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.7%.

Jets defensive stats

On defense, the Jets are giving up 43 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Jets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.8 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

