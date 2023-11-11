The Nicholls State Colonels (4-4) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Lamar Cardinals (5-4) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Manning Field at John L. Guidry Stadium in a Southland battle.

Nicholls State is totaling 356.4 yards per game on offense, which ranks 66th in the FCS. On the other side of the ball, the Colonels rank 82nd, allowing 374.8 yards per contest. With 22.3 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Lamar ranks 82nd in the FCS. On defense, it ranks 30th, surrendering 21.7 points per contest.

We will dive into the specifics about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Nicholls State vs. Lamar Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Thibodaux, Louisiana

Thibodaux, Louisiana Venue: Manning Field at John L. Guidry Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Nicholls State vs. Lamar Key Statistics

Nicholls State Lamar 356.4 (89th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 325.2 (82nd) 374.8 (49th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 348.1 (60th) 148.3 (60th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 143.6 (64th) 208.1 (60th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 181.7 (86th) 6 (124th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (79th) 5 (1st) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Nicholls State Stats Leaders

Pat McQuaide has compiled 1,663 yards (207.9 ypg) on 139-of-251 passing with eight touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season.

Collin Guggenheim has 632 rushing yards on 137 carries with 11 touchdowns.

This season, Jaylon Spears has carried the ball 75 times for 474 yards (59.3 per game) and four touchdowns, while also racking up 141 yards through the air with one touchdown.

Neno Lemay's team-leading 395 yards as a receiver have come on 37 catches (out of 39 targets) with three touchdowns.

David Robinson Jr. has hauled in 20 receptions totaling 342 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Quincy Brown has racked up 21 receptions for 216 yards, an average of 27 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Lamar Stats Leaders

Robert Coleman has compiled 1,535 yards (170.6 ypg) while completing 62.6% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 123 yards .

Khalan Griffin has rushed 146 times for 668 yards, with four touchdowns.

Damashja Harris has collected 199 yards (on 46 attempts) with one touchdown.

Andre Dennis has totaled 32 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 426 (47.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 29 times and has two touchdowns.

Sevonne Rhea has put together a 253-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 12 passes on 12 targets.

Kyndon Fuselier's 21 targets have resulted in 21 receptions for 209 yards and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Nicholls State or Lamar gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.