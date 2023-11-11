In a Saturday soccer schedule that includes a lot of exciting matchups, the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup match featuring New Caledonia versus England is a game to watch.

Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup: New Caledonia vs England

  • League: 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup
  • Game Time: 3:48 AM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup: Japan vs Poland

  • League: 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup
  • Game Time: 3:48 AM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's Italian Serie A Soccer: Roma vs Napoli

  • League: Women's Italian Serie A Soccer
  • Game Time: 6:26 AM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup: Brazil vs Iran

  • League: 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup
  • Game Time: 6:48 AM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup: Argentina vs Senegal

  • League: 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup
  • Game Time: 6:50 AM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Premier League: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur FC

  • League: Premier League
  • Game Time: 7:30 AM ET
  • TV Channel: USA Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Domino's Ligue 2: Girondins de Bordeaux vs Annecy FC

  • League: Domino's Ligue 2
  • Game Time: 8:55 AM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Premier League: Manchester United vs Luton Town

  • League: Premier League
  • Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: USA Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Italian Serie B Soccer: Modena vs U.C. Sampdoria

  • League: Italian Serie B Soccer
  • Game Time: 10:10 AM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Primeira Liga: Portimonense vs Chaves

  • League: Primeira Liga
  • Game Time: 10:30 AM ET
  • TV Channel: GolTV
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ligue 1: Stade de Reims vs Paris Saint-Germain

  • League: Ligue 1
  • Game Time: 10:50 AM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Turkish Süper Lig: Hatayspor vs Galatasaray A.S.

  • League: Turkish Süper Lig
  • Game Time: 10:55 AM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al-Wehda FC vs Al Nassr

  • League: Saudi League Soccer
  • Game Time: 12:45 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Domino's Ligue 2: AJ Auxerre vs AS Saint-Étienne

  • League: Domino's Ligue 2
  • Game Time: 12:55 PM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Premier League: AFC Bournemouth vs Newcastle United FC

  • League: Premier League
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Campeonato Uruguayo Primera: Nacional vs Peñarol

  • League: Campeonato Uruguayo Primera
  • Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: GolTV
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch CAF Women's Champions League: SC Casablanca vs JKT Queens

  • League: CAF Women's Champions League
  • Game Time: 2:55 PM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch CAF Women's Champions League: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Athlético F.C. d'Abidjan

  • League: CAF Women's Champions League
  • Game Time: 2:55 PM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ligue 1: Le Havre vs AS Monaco

  • League: Ligue 1
  • Game Time: 2:55 PM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer: Aucas vs Independiente del Valle

  • League: Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: GolTV
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch NWSL: NJ/NY Gotham FC vs OL Reign

  • League: NWSL
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch College Soccer: Stanford vs California

  • League: College Soccer
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

