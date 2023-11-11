How to Watch the Southern vs. Prairie View A&M Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 11
The Southern Jaguars (5-4) and the Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-5) play on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Ace W. Mumford Stadium in a clash of SWAC opponents.
Southern has struggled on offense, ranking 17th-worst in the FCS (287.2 yards per game) this season. However, the defense ranks second-best in the nation, allowing only 250.2 yards per game. Prairie View A&M's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in scoring defense this season, surrendering 33.8 points per game, which ranks 20th-worst in the FCS. On offense, it ranks 98th with 19.1 points per contest.
For more details on this game, keep reading.
Southern vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- City: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Venue: Ace W. Mumford Stadium
Southern vs. Prairie View A&M Key Statistics
|Southern
|Prairie View A&M
|287.2 (108th)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|345 (72nd)
|250.2 (4th)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|400.4 (99th)
|109.6 (106th)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|152.9 (58th)
|177.7 (88th)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|192.1 (72nd)
|0 (1st)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|0 (1st)
|0 (67th)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|1 (36th)
Southern Stats Leaders
- Harold Blood has 1,520 passing yards for Southern, completing 56.2% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Kendric Rhymes, has carried the ball 70 times for 431 yards (47.9 per game), scoring five times.
- Gary Quarles has collected 381 yards on 86 carries, scoring three times.
- Chandler Whitfield has hauled in 16 receptions for 283 yards (31.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.
- August Pitre III has caught 10 passes for 188 yards (20.9 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
- Colbey Washington has racked up 13 grabs for 182 yards, an average of 20.2 yards per game.
Prairie View A&M Stats Leaders
- Trazon Connley has compiled 1,674 yards on 55.4% passing while recording seven touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 93 yards with four scores.
- Ahmad Antoine has rushed for 408 yards on 83 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.
- Caleb Johnson has rushed for 271 yards on 70 carries with one touchdown.
- Trejon Spiller leads his team with 376 receiving yards on 22 catches with five touchdowns.
- Brian Jenkins Jr. has collected 343 receiving yards (38.1 yards per game) on 17 receptions.
- Shemar Savage has racked up 328 reciving yards (36.4 ypg) and one touchdown this season.
