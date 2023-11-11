The Southern Jaguars (5-4) and the Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-5) play on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Ace W. Mumford Stadium in a clash of SWAC opponents.

Southern has struggled on offense, ranking 17th-worst in the FCS (287.2 yards per game) this season. However, the defense ranks second-best in the nation, allowing only 250.2 yards per game. Prairie View A&M's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in scoring defense this season, surrendering 33.8 points per game, which ranks 20th-worst in the FCS. On offense, it ranks 98th with 19.1 points per contest.

Southern vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Ace W. Mumford Stadium

Southern vs. Prairie View A&M Key Statistics

Southern Prairie View A&M 287.2 (108th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 345 (72nd) 250.2 (4th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 400.4 (99th) 109.6 (106th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 152.9 (58th) 177.7 (88th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 192.1 (72nd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

Southern Stats Leaders

Harold Blood has 1,520 passing yards for Southern, completing 56.2% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Kendric Rhymes, has carried the ball 70 times for 431 yards (47.9 per game), scoring five times.

Gary Quarles has collected 381 yards on 86 carries, scoring three times.

Chandler Whitfield has hauled in 16 receptions for 283 yards (31.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

August Pitre III has caught 10 passes for 188 yards (20.9 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Colbey Washington has racked up 13 grabs for 182 yards, an average of 20.2 yards per game.

Prairie View A&M Stats Leaders

Trazon Connley has compiled 1,674 yards on 55.4% passing while recording seven touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 93 yards with four scores.

Ahmad Antoine has rushed for 408 yards on 83 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Caleb Johnson has rushed for 271 yards on 70 carries with one touchdown.

Trejon Spiller leads his team with 376 receiving yards on 22 catches with five touchdowns.

Brian Jenkins Jr. has collected 343 receiving yards (38.1 yards per game) on 17 receptions.

Shemar Savage has racked up 328 reciving yards (36.4 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

