SEC opponents will do battle when the Texas A&M Aggies (5-4) battle the Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-5) at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. In the column below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

When and Where is Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Kyle Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Texas A&M 34, Mississippi State 17

Texas A&M 34, Mississippi State 17 Texas A&M has gone 5-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 83.3% of those games).

The Aggies have played as a moneyline favorite of -1000 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.

Mississippi State has won one of the six games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Bulldogs have played as an underdog of +625 or more once this season and won that game.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Aggies have an implied win probability of 90.9%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Mississippi State (+17.5)



Mississippi State (+17.5) Against the spread, Texas A&M is 4-4-1 this season.

This season, the Aggies have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 17.5 points or more.

Mississippi State has two wins versus the spread in nine games this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (42.5)



Over (42.5) Seven of Texas A&M's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 42.5 points.

This season, six of Mississippi State's games have ended with a score higher than 42.5 points.

Texas A&M averages 32.3 points per game against Mississippi State's 22.7, totaling 12.5 points over the game's total of 42.5.

Splits Tables

Texas A&M

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.3 50.3 52.5 Implied Total AVG 32.4 35.8 28.3 ATS Record 4-4-1 3-2-0 1-2-1 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 2-3-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-1 4-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-1 0-2

Mississippi State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.4 53.3 44.8 Implied Total AVG 31.8 34.7 26 ATS Record 2-7-0 1-5-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-5-0 3-3-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 2-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 0-3 1-2

