The No. 20 Tulane Green Wave (8-1) square off against a fellow AAC foe when they host the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-6) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Yulman Stadium.

Tulane has the 56th-ranked offense this season (401.7 yards per game), and has been even better on the other side of the ball, ranking 20th-best with only 316.9 yards allowed per game. Tulsa's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in scoring defense this season, surrendering 35.6 points per game, which ranks seventh-worst in the FBS. On offense, it ranks 102nd with 22.4 points per contest.

Keep reading to find out the details on how to watch this game on ESPN2.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Tulane vs. Tulsa Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Tulane vs. Tulsa Key Statistics

Tulane Tulsa 401.7 (62nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 363.3 (90th) 316.9 (19th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 441.9 (120th) 170.3 (45th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 190.8 (27th) 231.3 (66th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 172.6 (116th) 13 (73rd) Turnovers (Rank) 21 (130th) 15 (31st) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (57th)

Tulane Stats Leaders

Michael Pratt leads Tulane with 1,597 yards (177.4 ypg) on 118-of-168 passing with 15 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He also has 264 rushing yards on 69 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Makhi Hughes has carried the ball 166 times for a team-high 877 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times.

Lawrence Keys III's leads his squad with 593 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 32 catches (out of 56 targets) and scored seven touchdowns.

Chris Brazzell II has put together a 433-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 26 passes on 41 targets.

Jha'Quan Jackson's 24 grabs are good enough for 421 yards and four touchdowns.

Tulsa Stats Leaders

Cardell Williams has racked up 1,149 yards on 59.8% passing while tossing 10 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 200 yards with five scores.

Anthony Watkins is his team's leading rusher with 143 carries for 592 yards, or 65.8 per game. He's found the end zone three times on the ground, as well.

Bill Jackson has piled up 299 yards (on 63 attempts).

Devan Williams' 399 receiving yards (44.3 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 29 receptions on 51 targets with two touchdowns.

Kamdyn Benjamin has caught 25 passes and compiled 334 receiving yards (37.1 per game) with two touchdowns.

Marquis Shoulders has racked up 283 reciving yards (31.4 ypg) and five touchdowns this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Tulane or Tulsa gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.