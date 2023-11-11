The Central Michigan Chippewas (0-1) square off against the UL Monroe Warhawks (0-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.

UL Monroe vs. Central Michigan Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UL Monroe Stats Insights

  • The Warhawks shot 40.8% from the field, 3.0% lower than the 43.8% the Chippewas' opponents shot last season.
  • UL Monroe went 8-3 when it shot higher than 43.8% from the field.
  • The Warhawks were the 178th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Chippewas finished 109th.
  • The Warhawks' 67.4 points per game last year were 5.6 fewer points than the 73.0 the Chippewas gave up.
  • UL Monroe went 7-1 last season when it scored more than 73.0 points.

UL Monroe Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, UL Monroe scored 10.4 more points per game at home (73.3) than away (62.9).
  • The Warhawks conceded 64.8 points per game at home last season, and 76.4 on the road.
  • UL Monroe drained more 3-pointers at home (8.0 per game) than on the road (7.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.3%) than on the road (35.0%).

UL Monroe Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Houston L 84-31 Fertitta Center
11/11/2023 @ Central Michigan - McGuirk Arena
11/16/2023 Louisiana Tech - Fant-Ewing Coliseum
11/20/2023 Ecclesia - Fant-Ewing Coliseum

