The Central Michigan Chippewas (0-1) square off against the UL Monroe Warhawks (0-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.

UL Monroe vs. Central Michigan Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan

McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

UL Monroe Stats Insights

The Warhawks shot 40.8% from the field, 3.0% lower than the 43.8% the Chippewas' opponents shot last season.

UL Monroe went 8-3 when it shot higher than 43.8% from the field.

The Warhawks were the 178th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Chippewas finished 109th.

The Warhawks' 67.4 points per game last year were 5.6 fewer points than the 73.0 the Chippewas gave up.

UL Monroe went 7-1 last season when it scored more than 73.0 points.

UL Monroe Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, UL Monroe scored 10.4 more points per game at home (73.3) than away (62.9).

The Warhawks conceded 64.8 points per game at home last season, and 76.4 on the road.

UL Monroe drained more 3-pointers at home (8.0 per game) than on the road (7.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.3%) than on the road (35.0%).

UL Monroe Upcoming Schedule