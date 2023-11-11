How to Watch UL Monroe vs. Central Michigan on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 5:28 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Central Michigan Chippewas (0-1) square off against the UL Monroe Warhawks (0-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.
UL Monroe vs. Central Michigan Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
UL Monroe Stats Insights
- The Warhawks shot 40.8% from the field, 3.0% lower than the 43.8% the Chippewas' opponents shot last season.
- UL Monroe went 8-3 when it shot higher than 43.8% from the field.
- The Warhawks were the 178th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Chippewas finished 109th.
- The Warhawks' 67.4 points per game last year were 5.6 fewer points than the 73.0 the Chippewas gave up.
- UL Monroe went 7-1 last season when it scored more than 73.0 points.
UL Monroe Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, UL Monroe scored 10.4 more points per game at home (73.3) than away (62.9).
- The Warhawks conceded 64.8 points per game at home last season, and 76.4 on the road.
- UL Monroe drained more 3-pointers at home (8.0 per game) than on the road (7.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.3%) than on the road (35.0%).
UL Monroe Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Houston
|L 84-31
|Fertitta Center
|11/11/2023
|@ Central Michigan
|-
|McGuirk Arena
|11/16/2023
|Louisiana Tech
|-
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|Ecclesia
|-
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
