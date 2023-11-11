UL Monroe vs. Central Michigan: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 11
The Central Michigan Chippewas (0-1) face the UL Monroe Warhawks (0-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Central Michigan vs. UL Monroe matchup in this article.
UL Monroe vs. Central Michigan Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UL Monroe vs. Central Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Central Michigan Moneyline
|UL Monroe Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Central Michigan (-2.5)
|138.5
|-160
|+135
|FanDuel
|Central Michigan (-2.5)
|138.5
|-156
|+130
UL Monroe vs. Central Michigan Betting Trends (2022-23)
- UL Monroe won 12 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.
- The Warhawks covered the spread 11 times last year (11-12 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
- Central Michigan compiled a 12-15-0 ATS record last year.
- Last season, 10 Chippewas games hit the over.
