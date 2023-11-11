Saturday's contest between the Central Michigan Chippewas (0-1) and the UL Monroe Warhawks (0-1) at McGuirk Arena should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-60 and heavily favors Central Michigan to secure the victory. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on November 11.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

UL Monroe vs. Central Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

UL Monroe vs. Central Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Central Michigan 71, UL Monroe 60

Spread & Total Prediction for UL Monroe vs. Central Michigan

Computer Predicted Spread: Central Michigan (-10.7)

Central Michigan (-10.7) Computer Predicted Total: 131.5

UL Monroe Performance Insights

UL Monroe posted 67.4 points per game (289th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while surrendering 69.8 points per contest (166th-ranked).

With 31.8 boards per game, the Warhawks ranked 178th in college basketball. They allowed 32.2 rebounds per contest, which ranked 257th in college basketball.

UL Monroe delivered 12.6 dimes per game, which ranked them 211th in the country.

With 11.9 turnovers per game, the Warhawks ranked 189th in college basketball. They forced 12.0 turnovers per contest, which ranked 165th in college basketball.

The Warhawks sank 7.6 treys per game (149th-ranked in college basketball). They owned a 35.1% shooting percentage (122nd-ranked) from beyond the arc.

UL Monroe ceded 7.8 treys per game (252nd-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing a 34.6% three-point percentage (242nd-ranked).

UL Monroe took 62.9% two-pointers and 37.1% from beyond the arc last year. Of the team's buckets, 68.1% were two-pointers and 31.9% were three-pointers.

