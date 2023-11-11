UL Monroe vs. Troy: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The Troy Trojans (7-2) will face off against their Sun Belt-rival, the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-7) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at JPS Field at Malone Stadium. The Warhawks will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 21.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 45.5 points.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Troy vs. UL Monroe matchup in this article.
UL Monroe vs. Troy Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Monroe, Georgia
- Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UL Monroe vs. Troy Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Troy Moneyline
|UL Monroe Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Troy (-21.5)
|45.5
|-1600
|+900
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Troy (-21.5)
|46.5
|-2800
|+1160
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 11 Odds
UL Monroe vs. Troy Betting Trends
- UL Monroe has won four games against the spread this season, failing to cover four times.
- The Warhawks have not covered the spread when an underdog by 21.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).
- Troy has covered five times in eight games with a spread this season.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.