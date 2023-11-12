New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr will be up against the Minnesota Vikings and their 18th-ranked passing defense in Week 10, with kickoff at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

So far this season, Carr has passed for 2,121 yards (235.7 per game) for New Orleans, collecting 10 touchdown passes with four picks. Carr also has carried the ball 18 times for 23 yards, compiling up 2.6 yards per game.

Carr vs. the Vikings

Carr vs the Vikings (since 2021): No games

No games One opposing player has recorded 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Minnesota this year.

The Vikings have given up one or more passing touchdowns to eight opposing quarterbacks this season.

Three opposing quarterbacks have thrown for at least two TDs in a game against Minnesota in 2023.

The Vikings have allowed at least three TD passes in an outing to one opposing QB this season.

The Vikings yield 225.4 passing yards per game, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Vikings' defense ranks 20th in the league with 12 passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Derek Carr Passing Props vs. the Vikings

Passing Yards: 243.5 (-115)

243.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+110)

Carr Passing Insights

Carr has surpassed his passing yards prop total in four of nine opportunities this year.

The Saints pass on 56.4% of their plays and run on 43.6%. They are 13th in NFL action in points scored.

Carr's 6.7 yards per attempt rank 22nd in the NFL.

In seven of nine games this season, Carr completed a touchdown pass -- including multiple TDs three times.

He has 10 total touchdowns this season (55.6% of his team's 18 offensive TDs).

Carr accounts for 42.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 42 of his total 316 passing attempts inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Derek Carr Rushing Props vs the Vikings

Rushing Yards: 1.5 (-110)

Carr Rushing Insights

Carr has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in three games (37.5%) out of eight opportunities.

Carr has not found paydirt on the ground this year in nine games.

He has four carries in the red zone (7.1% of his team's 56 red zone rushes).

Carr's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bears 11/5/2023 Week 9 25-for-34 / 211 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/29/2023 Week 8 19-for-27 / 310 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/19/2023 Week 7 33-for-55 / 301 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 3 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 10/15/2023 Week 6 32-for-50 / 353 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 10/8/2023 Week 5 18-for-26 / 183 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs

