New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams will face a middle-of-the-pack run defense in Week 10 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), versus the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings are ranked 12th in terms of rushing yards conceded, at 102.6 per game.

Williams has compiled 41 carries for 124 yards (24.8 ypg). In addition, Williams has five receptions for 21 yards (4.2 ypg).

Williams vs. the Vikings

Williams vs the Vikings (since 2021): 4 GP / 63 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

4 GP / 63 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD One opposing rusher has put up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Vikings during the 2023 season.

Six opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Minnesota this year.

The Vikings have given up two or more rushing TDs to one opposing rusher this season.

The Vikings give up 102.6 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 12th-ranked run defense this season.

Opponents of the Vikings have scored seven touchdowns on the ground (0.8 per game). The Vikings' defense is 16th in the league in that category.

Jamaal Williams Rushing Props vs. the Vikings

Rushing Yards: 19.5 (-110)

Williams Rushing Insights

Williams has out-gained the rushing yards prop bet total set for him one time in four opportunities this season.

The Saints have passed 56.4% of the time and run 43.6% this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 15.6% of his team's 262 rushing attempts this season (41).

Williams has not found paydirt on the ground this season in five games.

He has four carries in the red zone (7.1% of his team's 56 red zone rushes).

Jamaal Williams Receiving Props vs the Vikings

Receiving Yards: 5.5 (-115)

Williams Receiving Insights

In two games this year, Williams has not gone over on a receiving yards over/under.

Williams has been targeted on six of his team's 339 passing attempts this season (1.8% target share).

He has averaged 3.5 yards per target (21 yards on six targets).

Having played five games this season, Williams has not had a TD reception.

Williams' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Bears 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/29/2023 Week 8 6 ATT / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/19/2023 Week 7 5 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 9/18/2023 Week 2 9 ATT / 29 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 9/10/2023 Week 1 18 ATT / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs

