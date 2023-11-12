Should you bet on Jamaal Williams hitting paydirt in the New Orleans Saints' upcoming Week 10 matchup versus the Minnesota Vikings, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Jamaal Williams score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a TD)

Williams has 124 yards on 41 carries (24.8 ypg).

Williams has also tacked on five catches for 21 yards (4.2 per game).

Williams has not reached the end zone on the ground once in five games.

Jamaal Williams Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Titans 18 45 0 2 7 0 Week 2 @Panthers 9 29 0 0 0 0 Week 7 Jaguars 5 14 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Colts 6 30 0 1 8 0 Week 9 Bears 3 6 0 2 6 0

