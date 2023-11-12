The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-1) face the LSU Tigers (1-1) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

LSU vs. Mississippi Valley State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Delta Devils scored an average of 55.3 points per game last year, just 2.6 fewer points than the 57.9 the Tigers gave up to opponents.

When Mississippi Valley State gave up fewer than 82.3 points last season, it went 2-17.

Last year, the Tigers put up 82.3 points per game, only 4.1 more points than the 78.2 the Delta Devils allowed.

LSU had an 18-0 record last season when scoring more than 78.2 points.

Last season, the Tigers had a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 7.1% lower than the 53.5% of shots the Delta Devils' opponents hit.

The Delta Devils' 27.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 8.7 percentage points lower than the Tigers given up to their opponents (36%).

LSU Schedule