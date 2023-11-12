The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-1) face the LSU Tigers (1-1) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • TV: SEC Network+

LSU vs. Mississippi Valley State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Delta Devils scored an average of 55.3 points per game last year, just 2.6 fewer points than the 57.9 the Tigers gave up to opponents.
  • When Mississippi Valley State gave up fewer than 82.3 points last season, it went 2-17.
  • Last year, the Tigers put up 82.3 points per game, only 4.1 more points than the 78.2 the Delta Devils allowed.
  • LSU had an 18-0 record last season when scoring more than 78.2 points.
  • Last season, the Tigers had a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 7.1% lower than the 53.5% of shots the Delta Devils' opponents hit.
  • The Delta Devils' 27.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 8.7 percentage points lower than the Tigers given up to their opponents (36%).

LSU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Colorado L 92-78 T-Mobile Arena
11/9/2023 Queens (NC) W 112-55 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
11/12/2023 Mississippi Valley State - Pete Maravich Assembly Center
11/14/2023 Kent State - Pete Maravich Assembly Center
11/17/2023 @ SE Louisiana - University Center (LA)

