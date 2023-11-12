The Dallas Stars, with Roope Hintz, will be in action Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Minnesota Wild. Looking to wager on Hintz's props? Here is some information to help you.

Roope Hintz vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Hintz Season Stats Insights

Hintz's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:58 per game on the ice, is -1.

In four of 12 games this season, Hintz has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Hintz has a point in seven of 12 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Hintz has an assist in five of 12 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 61.7% that Hintz goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Hintz going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 42.6%.

Hintz Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 55 total goals (3.9 per game) in the league.

The team's -9 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 12 Games 10 11 Points 19 5 Goals 9 6 Assists 10

