Minnesota (5-4) brings a four-game winning streak into a matchup with New Orleans (5-4) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Saints are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under for the contest is 41 points.

Planning to watch this week's game between the Saints and the Vikings and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Get all of the live-betting insight you need in the piece below.

Saints vs. Vikings Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter this season, the Saints have had the lead two times, have trailed three times, and have been knotted up four times.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 4.4 points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 4.9 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Vikings have led after the first quarter in four games, have trailed after the first quarter in four games, and have been tied after the first quarter in one game .

2nd Quarter

In nine games this season, the Saints have outscored their opponent in the second quarter three times, lost four times, and tied two times.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 5.6 points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 7.1 points on average in the second quarter.

So far this season, the Vikings have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in seven games, lost the second quarter in one game, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

3rd Quarter

In nine games this year, the Saints have won the third quarter six times and been knotted up three times.

Offensively, New Orleans is averaging 5.1 points in the third quarter (seventh-ranked) this season. It is surrendering one points on average in the third quarter (best in NFL) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Vikings have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in two games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in five games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

4th Quarter

The Saints have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in four games this season, been outscored in that quarter in four games, and they've tied in that quarter in one game.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 5.8 points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 6.8 points on average in that quarter.

So far this season, the Vikings have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in four games, been outscored in that quarter in two games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in three games.

Saints vs. Vikings Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Saints have been leading after the first half in four games (3-1 in those contests), have been behind after the first half in four games (1-3), and have been knotted up after the first half in one game (1-0) in 2023.

The Vikings have had the lead five times, have been losing two times, and have been tied two times at the conclusion of the first half this season.

2nd Half

In nine games this season, the Saints have outscored their opponent in the second half five times (4-1 record in those games), been outscored two times (0-2), and been knotted up two times (1-1).

New Orleans' offense is averaging 10.9 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is giving up 7.8 points on average in the second half.

Through nine games this season, the Vikings have outscored their opponent in the second half two times (2-0 record in those games), lost four times (2-2), and tied three times (1-2).

