The Dallas Stars (off a victory in their most recent game) and the Minnesota Wild (off a loss) will clash on Sunday at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul.

The Stars-Wild game can be watched on NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX, so tune in to catch the action.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Stars vs Wild Additional Info

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have given up 32 total goals (only 2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest in NHL action.

The Stars' 39 total goals (three per game) rank 23rd in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Stars are 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Stars have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) over that time.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Joe Pavelski 13 5 7 12 14 5 48% Roope Hintz 12 5 6 11 4 0 47.2% Jason Robertson 13 3 7 10 10 11 - Wyatt Johnston 13 5 5 10 7 5 46.2% Jamie Benn 13 3 6 9 3 9 56.9%

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild have allowed 55 total goals this season (3.9 per game), 31st in the league.

With 46 goals (3.3 per game), the Wild have the league's 13th-ranked offense.

In their past 10 matchups, the Wild are 3-5-2 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Wild have given up 3.8 goals per game (38 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) during that span.

Wild Key Players