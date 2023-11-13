The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (1-1) take on the Northwestern State Demons (1-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Northwestern State vs. SFA Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana

Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Northwestern State Stats Insights

The Demons shot at a 44.5% rate from the field last season, 0.6 percentage points above the 43.9% shooting opponents of the 'Jacks averaged.

Northwestern State compiled a 19-1 straight up record in games it shot above 43.9% from the field.

The Demons were the 270th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the 'Jacks finished 109th.

The Demons put up an average of 74.6 points per game last year, only 4.6 more points than the 70 the 'Jacks allowed to opponents.

Northwestern State went 17-3 last season when it scored more than 70 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northwestern State Home & Away Comparison

Northwestern State scored 76.8 points per game at home last season, and 73.6 on the road.

At home, the Demons allowed 67.7 points per game, eight fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.7).

Northwestern State sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.8 per game) than on the road (8.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37%) than away (34.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northwestern State Upcoming Schedule