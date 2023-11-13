The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (1-1) take on the Northwestern State Demons (1-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Northwestern State vs. SFA Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northwestern State Stats Insights

  • The Demons shot at a 44.5% rate from the field last season, 0.6 percentage points above the 43.9% shooting opponents of the 'Jacks averaged.
  • Northwestern State compiled a 19-1 straight up record in games it shot above 43.9% from the field.
  • The Demons were the 270th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the 'Jacks finished 109th.
  • The Demons put up an average of 74.6 points per game last year, only 4.6 more points than the 70 the 'Jacks allowed to opponents.
  • Northwestern State went 17-3 last season when it scored more than 70 points.

Northwestern State Home & Away Comparison

  • Northwestern State scored 76.8 points per game at home last season, and 73.6 on the road.
  • At home, the Demons allowed 67.7 points per game, eight fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.7).
  • Northwestern State sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.8 per game) than on the road (8.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37%) than away (34.8%).

Northwestern State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Dallas Christian W 101-54 Prather Coliseum
11/9/2023 @ Tulane L 88-71 Devlin Fieldhouse
11/13/2023 SFA - Prather Coliseum
11/16/2023 Maine - UNF Arena
11/17/2023 @ North Florida - UNF Arena

