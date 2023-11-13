Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ouachita Parish Today - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Ouachita Parish, Louisiana today, we've got you covered.
Ouachita Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ouachita Parish High School at Sterlington High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 13
- Location: Monroe, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wossman High School at Huntington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 13
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
