Southern vs. Arizona: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 13
The No. 12 Arizona Wildcats (2-0) and the Southern Jaguars (1-1) take the floor in a game with no set line at McKale Center on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Southern vs. Arizona Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 13, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
- Where: Tucson, Arizona
- Venue: McKale Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Jaguars Betting Records & Stats
- In Southern's games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 12 times.
- The Jaguars beat the spread 15 times in 32 games last season.
- Arizona covered the spread less often than Southern last season, recording an ATS record of 16-13-0, as opposed to the 15-11-0 mark of the Jaguars.
Southern vs. Arizona Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Arizona
|81.9
|153.8
|71.1
|142.4
|152.1
|Southern
|71.9
|153.8
|71.3
|142.4
|141
Additional Southern Insights & Trends
- The Jaguars averaged only 0.8 more points per game last year (71.9) than the Wildcats gave up to opponents (71.1).
- Southern put together an 11-1 ATS record and a 12-3 overall record last season in games it scored more than 71.1 points.
Southern vs. Arizona Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Arizona
|16-13-0
|16-13-0
|Southern
|15-11-0
|12-14-0
Southern vs. Arizona Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Arizona
|Southern
|15-2
|Home Record
|9-2
|6-4
|Away Record
|5-12
|6-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-2-0
|5-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-6-0
|85.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|82.5
|77.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.4
|6-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-3-0
|7-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-9-0
