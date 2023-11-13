The St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-0) go up against the Michigan Wolverines (2-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: FOX Sports Networks

How to Watch Top 25 Games

St. John's (NY) Stats Insights

Last season, the Red Storm had a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.4% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Wolverines' opponents hit.

St. John's (NY) went 11-8 when it shot higher than 42.5% from the field.

The Red Storm were the fifth-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Wolverines ranked 52nd.

Last year, the Red Storm recorded 7.7 more points per game (77.3) than the Wolverines gave up (69.6).

St. John's (NY) had a 16-8 record last season when putting up more than 69.6 points.

Michigan Stats Insights

The Wolverines shot at a 45% rate from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points greater than the 43.4% shooting opponents of the Red Storm averaged.

Michigan went 12-4 when it shot higher than 43.4% from the field.

The Red Storm ranked fifth in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Wolverines ranked 256th.

The Wolverines scored only 1.8 fewer points per game last year (73.4) than the Red Storm gave up (75.2).

Michigan went 14-9 last season when giving up fewer than 77.3 points.

St. John's (NY) Home & Away Comparison

St. John's (NY) scored 77.6 points per game last season in home games, which was two more points than it averaged in away games (75.6).

In 2022-23, the Red Storm surrendered 70 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 82.8.

St. John's (NY) made 6.3 threes per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 4.7% points better than it averaged away from home (5.1 threes per game, 30.4% three-point percentage).

Michigan Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Michigan scored 7.9 more points per game at home (76.6) than away (68.7).

In 2022-23, the Wolverines conceded 1.6 fewer points per game at home (68) than away (69.6).

Michigan made more 3-pointers at home (8.2 per game) than on the road (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.7%) than on the road (33.5%).

St. John's (NY) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/7/2023 Stony Brook W 90-74 Carnesecca Arena 11/13/2023 Michigan - Madison Square Garden 11/16/2023 North Texas - TD Arena 11/25/2023 Holy Cross - Carnesecca Arena

Michigan Upcoming Schedule