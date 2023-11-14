Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Calcasieu Parish Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sam Houston High School at Anacoco High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Anacoco, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Starks High School at South Beauregard High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Longville, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
