For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Dallas Stars and the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Joel Hanley a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Joel Hanley score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hanley 2022-23 stats and insights

Hanley did not score in 26 games last season.

Hanley produced zero points on the power play last season.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coyotes 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Coyotes conceded 295 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 24th in league play.

The Coyotes secured four shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 25.5 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hanley recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/6/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 8:20 Home L 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.