How to Watch the Nicholls vs. SMU Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:09 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Nicholls Colonels (3-0) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the SMU Mustangs (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Moody Coliseum. It airs at 12:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Nicholls Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Nicholls vs. SMU 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Colonels' 58.1 points per game last year were only 0.2 fewer points than the 58.3 the Mustangs gave up.
- Nicholls had a 3-2 record last season when giving up fewer than 62.9 points.
- Last year, the 62.9 points per game the Mustangs averaged were 9.0 fewer points than the Colonels gave up (71.9).
- SMU went 6-1 last season when scoring more than 71.9 points.
Nicholls Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|North American
|W 82-65
|Stopher Gym
|11/8/2023
|@ Tulane
|W 69-66
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|11/10/2023
|Southern University at New Orleans
|W 94-52
|Stopher Gym
|11/14/2023
|@ SMU
|-
|Moody Coliseum
|11/18/2023
|@ Louisiana
|-
|Cajundome
|11/24/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
