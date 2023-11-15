Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Evangeline Parish Today - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Evangeline Parish, Louisiana is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Evangeline Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sacred Heart High School at Rapides High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 15
- Location: Lecompte, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
