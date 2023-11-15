Wednesday's game at Humphrey Coliseum has the Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-0) matching up with the New Orleans Privateers (0-2) at 12:00 PM ET (on November 15). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 83-49 win as our model heavily favors Mississippi State.

The Privateers are coming off of an 86-61 loss to Tulsa in their last outing on Friday.

New Orleans vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

New Orleans vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State 83, New Orleans 49

Other Southland Predictions

New Orleans Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Privateers averaged 61.5 points per game last season (250th in college basketball) while allowing 67.2 per outing (252nd in college basketball). They had a -161 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 5.7 points per game.

New Orleans scored more in conference action (62.3 points per game) than overall (61.5).

The Privateers scored 63.0 points per game at home last season, and 59.1 away.

At home, New Orleans gave up 60.3 points per game last season. Away, it conceded 70.8.

