How to Watch the New Orleans vs. Mississippi State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:05 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-0) will try to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the New Orleans Privateers (0-2) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Humphrey Coliseum. This contest is at 12:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup
New Orleans Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
- TV: SEC Network +
New Orleans vs. Mississippi State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Privateers scored an average of 61.5 points per game last year, only 2.5 more points than the 59.0 the Bulldogs gave up to opponents.
- When New Orleans gave up fewer than 71.1 points last season, it went 7-13.
- Last year, the Bulldogs averaged only 3.9 more points per game (71.1) than the Privateers gave up (67.2).
- When Mississippi State totaled more than 67.2 points last season, it went 17-1.
New Orleans Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|L 74-66
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Tulsa
|L 86-61
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
|11/15/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|11/21/2023
|Alcorn State
|-
|Lakefront Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Houston
|-
|Fertitta Center
