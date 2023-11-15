The Denver Pioneers (1-1) will play the Nicholls State Colonels (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Nicholls State vs. Denver Game Information

Nicholls State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Caleb Huffman: 16.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Latrell Jones: 15.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Marek Nelson: 8.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Emanuel Littles: 7.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Pierce Spencer: 7.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Denver Top Players (2022-23)

  • Tommy Bruner: 15.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Touko Tainamo: 10.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Lukas Kisunas: 10.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Justin Mullins: 9.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Tyree Corbett: 10.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

Nicholls State vs. Denver Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Denver Rank Denver AVG Nicholls State AVG Nicholls State Rank
152nd 72.7 Points Scored 75.6 82nd
314th 75.1 Points Allowed 72.7 259th
156th 32.1 Rebounds 30.8 241st
256th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 9.4 96th
358th 4.5 3pt Made 7.7 134th
313th 11.3 Assists 13.9 109th
344th 14.5 Turnovers 13.1 294th

