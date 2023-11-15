How to Watch SE Louisiana vs. BYU on TV or Live Stream - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The BYU Cougars (2-0) battle the SE Louisiana Lions (1-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
SE Louisiana vs. BYU Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Southland Games
- Nicholls State vs Denver (7:00 PM ET | November 15)
- Florida International vs Houston Christian (8:00 PM ET | November 15)
SE Louisiana Stats Insights
- The Lions shot 45.8% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 43.2% the Cougars' opponents shot last season.
- SE Louisiana compiled a 13-7 straight up record in games it shot over 43.2% from the field.
- The Lions were the 201st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Cougars finished 121st.
- The Lions put up an average of 77.6 points per game last year, 7.7 more points than the 69.9 the Cougars gave up.
- When it scored more than 69.9 points last season, SE Louisiana went 18-8.
SE Louisiana Home & Away Comparison
- SE Louisiana averaged 82.9 points per game at home last season, and 73.8 on the road.
- The Lions allowed 75.1 points per game at home last season, and 77.2 away.
- SE Louisiana made more 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than on the road (7.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.9%) than on the road (36.7%).
SE Louisiana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Delta State
|W 90-71
|University Center (LA)
|11/10/2023
|@ Auburn
|L 86-71
|Neville Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ BYU
|-
|Marriott Center
|11/18/2023
|@ Santa Clara
|-
|Leavey Center
|11/24/2023
|Western Michigan
|-
|Raider Arena
