Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Avoyelles Parish Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Avoyelles Public Charter School at Sacred Heart High School
- Game Time: 4:50 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Lecompte, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
