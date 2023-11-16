Thursday's game between the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-0) and Grambling Tigers (1-2) going head to head at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center has a projected final score of 89-50 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Arizona State, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on November 16.

Last time out, the Tigers lost 83-57 to South Florida on Monday.

Grambling vs. Arizona State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center in Grambling, Louisiana

Grambling vs. Arizona State Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona State 89, Grambling 50

Grambling Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Tigers were outscored by 6.4 points per game last season (posting 56.1 points per game, 331st in college basketball, while giving up 62.5 per contest, 123rd in college basketball) and had a -193 scoring differential.

Grambling scored 58.3 points per game last year in conference action, which was 2.2 more points per game than its season average (56.1).

The Tigers put up 57.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 55.4 points per game in road games, a difference of 2.1 points per contest.

Grambling ceded 60.8 points per game in home games last year, compared to 61.7 in away games.

