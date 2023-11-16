The Arizona State Sun Devils (3-0) will look to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Grambling Tigers (1-2) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center. This game is at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Grambling Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center in Grambling, Louisiana

Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center in Grambling, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Grambling vs. Arizona State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Sun Devils scored an average of 65.3 points per game last year, only 2.8 more points than the 62.5 the Tigers gave up.

When Arizona State allowed fewer than 56.1 points last season, it went 1-1.

Last year, the Tigers recorded 17.9 fewer points per game (56.1) than the Sun Devils gave up (74).

Last season, the Tigers had a 32.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 14.1% lower than the 46.2% of shots the Sun Devils' opponents knocked down.

The Sun Devils' 36.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 12 percentage points lower than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (48.5%).

