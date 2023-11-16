The UL Monroe Warhawks (1-1) take on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. It begins at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Louisiana Tech vs. UL Monroe Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Louisiana Tech Stats Insights

The Bulldogs made 44.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.5 percentage points higher than the Warhawks allowed to their opponents (43.7%).

Louisiana Tech had a 12-5 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43.7% from the field.

The Bulldogs were the 220th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Warhawks ranked 178th.

Last year, the Bulldogs scored 72.2 points per game, just 2.4 more points than the 69.8 the Warhawks gave up.

When Louisiana Tech scored more than 69.8 points last season, it went 12-5.

Louisiana Tech Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Louisiana Tech performed better when playing at home last season, scoring 75.8 points per game, compared to 68.5 per game away from home.

At home, the Bulldogs allowed 4.2 fewer points per game (68.7) than on the road (72.9).

Louisiana Tech sunk 8.3 treys per game with a 33.8% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.4 fewer threes and 1.3% points worse than it averaged in road games (8.7, 35.1%).

Louisiana Tech Upcoming Schedule