The Dayton Flyers (1-1) square off against the LSU Tigers (1-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 on ESPN2.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Dayton vs. LSU matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

LSU vs. Dayton Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

LSU vs. Dayton Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

LSU vs. Dayton Betting Trends (2022-23)

LSU covered 10 times in 30 matchups with a spread last year.

The Tigers covered the spread six times last year (6-15 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Dayton went 14-18-0 ATS last season.

The Flyers and their opponents combined to hit the over 11 out of 32 times last season.

LSU Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 LSU is 47th in college basketball in terms of national championship odds (+10000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less confident, ranking the team 114th, a difference of 67 spots.

LSU's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1%.

