The Northwestern State Demons (1-2) and the Maine Black Bears (1-2) play at UNF Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no line set.

Northwestern State vs. Maine Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: UNF Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Northwestern State Betting Records & Stats

Northwestern State put together a 17-13-0 record against the spread last season.

Northwestern State (17-13-0 ATS) covered the spread 56.7% of the time, 10% less often than Maine (16-8-0) last year.

Northwestern State vs. Maine Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Northwestern State 74.6 143.1 72.1 141.8 143.3 Maine 68.5 143.1 69.7 141.8 138.1

Additional Northwestern State Insights & Trends

Last year, the Demons put up only 4.9 more points per game (74.6) than the Black Bears gave up (69.7).

Northwestern State had a 12-7 record against the spread and an 18-3 record overall last season when scoring more than 69.7 points.

Northwestern State vs. Maine Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Northwestern State 17-13-0 17-13-0 Maine 16-8-0 12-12-0

Northwestern State vs. Maine Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Northwestern State Maine 10-3 Home Record 8-4 10-7 Away Record 5-12 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-3-0 10-5-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 76.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.5 73.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.8 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

