Our computer model projects a victory for the Baltimore Ravens when they meet the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on Thursday, November 16 at 8:15 PM ET -- for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score, see below.

The Ravens own the ninth-ranked offense this year (362.7 yards per game), and they've been even more effective defensively, ranking second-best with only 273.6 yards allowed per game. In terms of points scored the Bengals rank 20th in the NFL (20.2 points per game), and they are 16th on the other side of the ball (21.3 points allowed per game).

Ravens vs. Bengals Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Ravens (-3.5) Under (46) Ravens 28, Bengals 15

Ravens Betting Info

The Ravens have an implied moneyline win probability of 64.9% in this game.

Baltimore is 6-4-0 ATS this season.

The Ravens have been favored by 3.5 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.

In Baltimore's 10 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

The over/under for this game is 46 points, 3.6 more than the average point total for Ravens games this season.

Bengals Betting Info

The Bengals have a 40.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Cincinnati has compiled a 4-4-1 ATS record so far this season.

The Bengals have covered the spread when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Cincinnati games have gone over the point total four out of nine times this year.

Bengals games average 45.5 total points, 0.5 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Ravens vs. Bengals 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Baltimore 27.0 15.7 30.0 14.6 24.0 16.8 Cincinnati 20.2 21.3 22.2 20.8 17.8 22.0

