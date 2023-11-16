Entering this week's action, the Baltimore Ravens (7-3) have 10 players currently listed on the injury report as they take on the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) on Thursday, November 16 at M&T Bank Stadium, with the opening kick at 8:15 PM .

In their last game, the Ravens lost 33-31 to the Cleveland Browns.

The Bengals are coming off of a 30-27 loss to the Houston Texans.

Baltimore Ravens Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Devin Duvernay WR Hamstring Questionable Ronnie Stanley OT Knee Out John Simpson OG Illness Questionable Morgan Moses OT Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Daryl Worley CB Hamstring Questionable Kyle Van Noy OLB Groin Limited Participation In Practice Marlon Humphrey CB Calf Did Not Participate In Practice Jadeveon Clowney OLB Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Trenton Simpson LB Concussion Out Odell Beckham Jr. WR Rest Did Not Participate In Practice

Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Cam Taylor-Britt CB Finger Full Participation In Practice Chidobe Awuzie CB Knee Limited Participation In Practice D.J. Reader DT NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Trey Hendrickson DE Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Sam Hubbard DE Ankle Out Tee Higgins WR Hamstring Out Josh Tupou DT Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Charlie Jones WR Thumb Questionable Andrei Iosivas WR Knee Out

Ravens vs. Bengals Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Ravens Season Insights

On the defensive side of the ball, the Ravens have been a top-five unit, ranking second-best by surrendering just 273.6 yards per game. They rank ninth on offense (362.7 yards per game).

The Ravens have been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-five in both scoring offense (fifth-best with 27.0 points per game) and scoring defense (best with 15.7 points allowed per game) this season.

On defense, the Ravens have been a top-five unit in terms of passing yards, ranking fourth-best by allowing just 173.1 passing yards per game. They rank 20th on offense (207.8 passing yards per game).

On the offensive side of the ball, Baltimore has been a top-five unit in terms of rushing yards, ranking best in the NFL by totaling 154.9 per game. The Ravens rank 11th on defense (100.5 rushing yards allowed per game).

With 15 forced turnovers (ninth in NFL) against 14 turnovers committed (20th in NFL), the Ravens' +1 turnover margin ranks 11th in the league.

Bengals Season Insights

The Bengals have been sputtering defensively, ranking third-worst with 384.0 total yards surrendered per game. They have been more productive on the other side of the ball, putting up 301.7 total yards per contest (24th-ranked).

The Bengals rank 20th in the NFL with 20.2 points per contest on offense, and they rank 16th with 21.3 points allowed per contest on defense.

The Bengals are compiling 226.9 passing yards per game on offense this season (16th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are allowing 247.8 passing yards per contest (25th-ranked) on defense.

Cincinnati has been unproductive on both sides of the ball in terms of rushing this season, ranking worst in rushing yards (74.8 per game) and third-worst in rushing yards allowed (136.2 per game).

At +10, the Bengals sport the best turnover margin in the NFL this season.

Ravens vs. Bengals Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Ravens (-3.5)

Ravens (-3.5) Moneyline: Ravens (-185), Bengals (+150)

Ravens (-185), Bengals (+150) Total: 46 points

