The SE Louisiana Lions (3-7) and the Nicholls State Colonels (5-4) square off on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Strawberry Stadium in a battle of Southland opponents.

SE Louisiana is putting up 399.8 yards per game on offense (31st in the FCS), and rank 100th defensively, yielding 402.7 yards allowed per game. Nicholls State ranks 52nd with 367.3 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 85th with 379.3 total yards surrendered per game on defense.

For more details on this contest, including where and how to watch on ESPN+, read on.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

SE Louisiana vs. Nicholls State Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Hammond, Louisiana

Hammond, Louisiana Venue: Strawberry Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 12 Games

SE Louisiana vs. Nicholls State Key Statistics

SE Louisiana Nicholls State 399.8 (31st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 367.3 (79th) 402.7 (101st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 379.3 (59th) 152.1 (56th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 170.6 (29th) 247.7 (29th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 196.8 (71st) 3 (103rd) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (124th) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (1st)

SE Louisiana Stats Leaders

Eli Sawyer has 1,398 pass yards for SE Louisiana, completing 61% of his passes and tossing six touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

Zachary Clement has carried the ball 83 times for a team-high 452 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times.

This season, Harlan Dixon has carried the ball 90 times for 389 yards (38.9 per game) and five touchdowns, while also racking up 393 yards through the air .

Darius Lewis' team-leading 561 yards as a receiver have come on 46 catches (out of 49 targets) with four touchdowns.

Xavier Hill has a total of 308 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 18 throws and scoring one touchdown.

Nicholls State Stats Leaders

Pat McQuaide has thrown for 1,769 yards on 55.2% passing while tossing 11 touchdown passes with nine interceptions this season.

Collin Guggenheim has rushed for 745 yards on 155 carries so far this year while scoring 11 times on the ground.

Jaylon Spears has taken 91 carries and totaled 651 yards with six touchdowns while also gaining 170 yards through the air with two touchdowns.

Neno Lemay's 390 receiving yards (43.3 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 38 catches on 40 targets with three touchdowns.

David Robinson Jr. has 23 receptions (on 19 targets) for a total of 365 yards (40.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Quincy Brown's 35 targets have resulted in 24 catches for 235 yards and two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed SE Louisiana or Nicholls State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.