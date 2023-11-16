Three games on Thursday's college basketball schedule feature a Southland team, including the matchup between the Tarleton State Texans and the Northwestern State Demons.

Southland Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Houston Christian Huskies at Virginia Tech Hokies 6:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 16 ACC Network Extra Tarleton State Texans at Northwestern State Demons 7:30 PM ET, Thursday, November 16 - Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at McNeese Cowgirls 8:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 16 -

