The UL Monroe Warhawks (1-1) go up against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. It starts at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
UL Monroe vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UL Monroe vs. Louisiana Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Louisiana Tech Moneyline
|UL Monroe Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Louisiana Tech (-9.5)
|137.5
|-550
|+400
|FanDuel
|Louisiana Tech (-10.5)
|139.5
|-750
|+490
UL Monroe vs. Louisiana Tech Betting Trends (2022-23)
- UL Monroe put together a 12-14-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Warhawks covered the spread four times last year (4-7 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.
- Louisiana Tech covered 15 times in 28 games with a spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 18 times in Bulldogs games.
